WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — The Williamson Fire Department announced they now have three paramedics after two of their firemen graduated in paramedic science.

Fire Lt. Chandler Carey as well as firefighter Garrett Spence graduated from Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College on Saturday.

The two men earned Associate Degrees in Paramedic Science. The college’s website says the paramedic science program prepares graduates to provide pre-hospital care to sick or injured patients.

The two graduates bring WFD’s number of paramedics on staff up to three. Fire chief Joey Carey is the other paramedic on staff.

Chief Carey also attended the two new paramedic’s graduation ceremony. All three men are pictured below.