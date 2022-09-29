CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Williamson Health and Wellness Center is one of three organizations in the Mountain State receiving funds through the United States Department of Health and Human Services(HHS) to help them complete much-needed projects to serve the community. For Williamson Health and Wellness, this means funding to reopen the Williamson Memorial Hospital.

According to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a total of $4.9 million will be split between Williamson Health and Wellness Center, West Virginia University Hospitals and the Morgan County Partnership. The funding is coming from the HHS’s Health Resources and Services Administration through Congressionally Directed Spending requests secured by the senator, Manchin’s office said.

Williamson Health And Wellness Center will receive a total of $2 million dollars to support the reopening of Williamson Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Mingo County, West Virginia. The hospital closed down due to circumstances they say made continuing operations impossible. At the time, hospital officials said the facility was “operating as a debtor-in-possession in bankruptcy.” Officials with the hospital announced in March 2022 that plans were underway to reopen the facility this year.

Manchin’s office says the funds will be used to purchase new equipment and provide “permanent working capital for hospital operations.”

WVU Hospitals will receive $2,790,000 toward the completion of the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, and Morgan County Partnership will receive $200,000 for its program to address youth substance use in Morgan County Schools by providing a prevention curriculum for students between the ages of 9 and 18, Manchin’s office says.

“The funding announced today will help complete the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, support youth substance use prevention programs in Morgan County and help reopen Williamson Memorial Hospital,” said Manchin.

Congressionally Directed Spending requests are more commonly known as “earmarks,” Manchin says, and allow public entities, state and local governments and non-profits to apply for targeted funding to aid projects for their local communities.