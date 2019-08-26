Williamson Memorial Hospital implements program for opioid and alcohol dependence

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Williamson Family Care Center in downtown Williamson in Mingo County is currently administering the Vivitrol injection.

Vivitrol is a non-addictive, once monthly treatment for opioid and alcohol dependence. It is an antagonist medication that blocks opioid receptors in the brain for one month at a time, helping patients to prevent relapse to opioid dependence, following detox, and fight alcohol dependence while focusing on counseling. Vivitrol and counseling can help on the path to recovery.

“Patients have reported that they feel good, have no cravings and that they feel more normal,” said Nancy Bevins M.Ed., NCC, LPCC, LPC. “Patients have also stated that the Vivitrol injection, as well as counseling, has changed their lives and improved their quality of living. Hearing these statements from people who have been addicted to drugs for years is truly amazing.”

Once the injection is rendered, four hours of counseling is required per month. The clinic will then refer each Vivitrol patient to Williamson Memorial Hospital’s counselor or another specialist.

If the patient is successful with Vivitrol and compliant, the amount of counseling will decrease over time.