WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — Imagine needing emergency medical care but having no hospital in your own county.

That’s been the reality for people in Mingo County, but that’s about to change.

Construction has been underway on the old Williamson Memorial Hospital for nearly a year to reopen these doors. Now, thanks to around $2 million in federal funding, that reality is closer than ever.

Williamson Memorial Hospital went bankrupt two years ago — leaving the town of Williamson and the broader county without a hospital.

Then, Williamson Health and Wellness Center stepped up and bought the property to keep it a hospital.

They formed a nonprofit called Williamson Memorial Inc. and began bringing the place back up to code.

Officials with the nonprofit say that and construction has already cost more than $3 million.

Now, $2 million more in federal funding was just granted as President Biden signed some funding into law Tuesday which included the money for Williamson Memorial.

“This money is specifically earmarked for equipment needs that we have addressed. So it’s not like it’s all going into one pot,” says Dr. Donovan Beckett, D.O., CEO and physician at Williamson Health and Wellness Center.

Not only will this make access to care better for people in the area.

“It’s gonna be great for those that want to come back to work here. It’ll help them not have to travel for work. Probably get more jobs coming in, which will, in turn, help the local economy. So it’s gonna be a boost all the way around…It’s one of the things we’re missing. Tourism is cranking, and it’s doing really well but we still need that up there,” says Randall Sanger, executive director of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“This is a vital necessity to a community that is in much need of that. We just came through the worst of COVID and you see what happens when you don’t have community hospitals and facilities there are not a lot of beds. Being able to bring this back to the community is very promising,” Beckett says.

Leaders on this project tell me they anticipate the doors to be opened sometime this summer.

Senator Manchin’s office provided 13 News a statement on this development, saying:

“Since Williamson Memorial Hospital closed in 2020, I have worked to find a way to provide crucial healthcare services to the West Virginians impacted by the loss of the only hospital in Mingo County. I’m proud that the FY22 budget includes $2 million that I fought for to help reopen this hospital as soon as possible to provide the necessary care for our fellow West Virginians.”