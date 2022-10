WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit says they arrested a man after an investigation.

They say they arrested Wilbert “Frankie” Hatcher, of Williamson, after the investigation.

Deputies say they took around 50 grams of heroin and crystal methamphetamine at a traffic stop between Dunlow and Crum.

Hatcher is being charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Pseudoephedrine Altered.