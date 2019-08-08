Willie Nelson cancels tour, Huntington show, cites ‘breathing problem’

NEW YORK (WOWK/AP) – Willie Nelson has canceled his tour because of a “breathing problem.” He was scheduled to play at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at 7:30 PM. Veronica L. Ratcliff, the Director of Marketing and Sales for the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, says that show has been canceled.

All tickets purchased will be refunded at the point of purchase. If you purchased tickets via Ticketmaster.com, you will automatically receive a refund and there is no need to reach out to customer service. Ticketmaster refunds should be received within 7-10 business day

The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing “I need to have my doctor check out.” Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He wrote “I’ll be back.”

Nelson was due to perform at the Farm Aid concert with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt on Sept. 21. His tour was scheduled to end on Nov. 29 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Nelson canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.