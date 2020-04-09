Winds of change bring a bit of SNOW back to West Virginia!

April is traditionally a bit of a roller coaster weather-wise and this April is no different.

After two consecutive days with high temperatures reaching 80° in some neighborhoods, we have the possibility of frost in some areas and even some snow in the region Thursday night.

Another shot of cold air is coming in Thursday evening along with some moisture and that can create some snow showers in the northern mountains of West Virginia. Generally we’re looking at snow falling anywhere from Snowshoe to the north through Tucker County.

Meanwhile after a windy Thursday with gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range, cold air is rushing in and the overnight lows in our viewing area will settle into the mid 30s. There could be patches of frost.

Friday is much colder day with high temperatures around 48 to 50 and sunny but also breezy. Once the wind drops off we could see lows even below freezing Friday night heading into Saturday morning.

The traditional last freeze for the lowlands from Charleston to the west occurs 50% of the time between April 21 and the end of the month according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile we see another round of cold air coming in next week as well that may take us into the 30s over night again.