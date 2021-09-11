Winfield Elementary School creates 9/11 mural

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – “We did 48 thumbprints in total, 16 red, 16 white and 16 blue.”

5th grader Hudson Dobbins shows off the new 9/11 mural at Winfield Elementary. The kids were born long after the tragic events 20 years ago, but are learning about it through poetry and from their own parents.

“My dad, he said that 9/11 should have never happened,” Gabriel Ramella said. “My mom, she wants me to remember that there were so many heroes that day.”

Teachers who were old enough to remember recall their memories of that Tuesday morning, like Barb Blankenship, a fifth-grade teacher whose husband was in the Air Force.

“Fear, we didn’t know if my husband, my son’s daddy was going to go away or not,” she said. “[We] didn’t know if we were going to see him that day.”

Other teachers recalled their memories.

“I told the kids, ‘I remember how quiet it was that day and how there was just a somber feeling in town,'” Jessie Buckner said.

“It was just very worrisome and fearful,” Megan Egner said. “I’m proud of how we came together.”

Although the children never experienced it firsthand, the mural serves as a reminder to all those lost.

“It means a lot to me because all the people that died during 9/11,” Addison Cash said. “I think it’s just really sad how much lives have died after that.”