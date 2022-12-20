WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — The city of Winfield has a new police chief.

Jeff Losh started the job on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, after retiring from the West Virginia State Police on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, according to Winfield Mayor Randy Barrett.

Barrett tells 13 News that he is glad to have another local chief.

Chief Losh replaces Ron Arthur who became West Virginia School safety and security administrator for the Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division.

According to the biography on the city of Winfield’s website, Losh is a 1990 graduate of Hurricane High School. In addition to serving as a member of the WVSP he also as a BA in criminal justice and law enforcement and was a member of the U.S. Army reserves.