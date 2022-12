PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Dispatch Center awarded its 2022 Dispatcher of the Year to Carrie Breech.

The Portsmouth Dispatch Center serves Scioto, Pike and Lawrence counties.

The dispatch center says Breech’s work ethic and dedication to serving the community was the reason she was chosen.

Breech is from Scioto County, near West Portsmouth. She was hired by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a dispatcher in 2014 and was eventually transferred back home to Scioto County in 2018.