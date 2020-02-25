Winter coats go a long way for local daycare

MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) – It’s not your everyday site at a daycare. The Munchkin City Daycare in Meigs County isn’t just watching over the region’s children while mom or dad is at work.

Employees have the kids lining up to zip up coats and receive meals to prepare them for school today and for a better tomorrow.

More than 75 percent of the enrolled children in this county qualify for free or reduced-price meals. The Children's Hunger Alliance in Ohio is helping fix this.













Representative Jay Edwards was one of those distributing coats today. He helped get funding for these, and others.

It’s one thing when you’re fighting amongst colleagues to get stuff into a budget which is just paper. When you actually see that money come down and filter its way into your local community and work with organizations such as the children’s hunger alliance to do some of these things it really means a lot.”

Jay Edwards SOT: (R-Nelsonville), Ohio Representative Majority Whip

While new coats will keep children warm, they will also help families eliminate expenses to focus on buying other essentials – like food. Edwards adds that food is essential to a child’s education: “If a kid comes to school hungry, all of a sudden math and science isn’t really that important.”

A warm coat, and a big smile. All for kids, who need them most.