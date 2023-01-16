CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winter Jam 2023 is making a stop in Charleston, West Virginia.

Winter Jam, known the biggest tour in Christian music, will be coming to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Admission the concert are $15 at the door or through Jam Nation Reserved for larger groups.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This year’s event will feature headliners We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp, as well as other artists including Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, NewSong and Anne Wilson. Organizers say the PreJam artists for this year’s lineup include Thrive Worship, Sean Be, RENEE. Pastor and author Zane Black will serve as the speaker for the event.

Winter Jam, was founded by Christian music group NewSong, in 1995, featuring top names in Christian music and has featured artists and groups including Skillet, Crowder, TobyMac, Hillsong UNITED, Lauren Daigle, Francesca Battistelli, Newsboys, Sidewalk Prophets and KING & COUNTRY.

Organizers say Winter Jam was initially created with the goal of creating a low-cost event for more people to be able to attend and has been at the top of Pollstars’ top tours list for several years.

According to Winter Jam organizers, along with the Charleston date, the concert will also make stops near the Tri-State region in Cincinnati, OH, on Friday, Jan. 20; Lexington, KY, on Friday, Jan. 27; Columbus, OH, on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Louisville, KY, on Saturday, March 18.