Winter storms hinder power restorations, some without water

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Power outages have left thousands of tri-state customers in the dark for several days, but it’s not just the lack of electricity people are having to live without.

Hundreds of customers in Wayne, Cabell and Lincoln counties are without running water. Water companies need electricity to treat the water and the large clean supply has run dry.

The City of Kenova said waiting for the power to be restored was too risky of a move, so they rented a massive generator from Cleveland to treat the water in the meantime.

Mayor Timothy Bias said, “we can produce about three millions gallons in 10 to 12 hours.”

West Virginia American Water is also experiencing water outages and low water pressure issues in areas of Huntington, Salt Rock and Lincoln County.

WVAW External Affairs Manager, Megan Hannah said, “initially we had 48 facilities we knew needed generator power and we’re down now to about 16 of those facilities.”

Treating water on generated power is an expensive, temporary fix, but they’ll worry about paying the bills later.

“It costs us about 14-thousand dollars for seven days, but you know, you do what you got to do to get people back in service,” said Mayor Bias.

WVAW officials said they’re also ready to help communities they don’t regularly serve if need be.

