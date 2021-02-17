Winter supplies hard to find at area stores

TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) With so many customers across the tri-state struggling without electricity there’s a rush on everything from generators to fuel.

“It is terrible,” said Putnam County resident Julie Thompson. For her and many others the past several days have been challenging. She said resources are limited.

“There’s nothing I can do,” Thompson said. “There is no heater, no kerosene, no propane. I don’t know what else there is.”

The Home Depot in Teays Valley sold 144 generators in two hours both to people walking in and people ordering online.

Colton Hatfield was one of the lucky ones.

“It was posted on Facebook that Home Depot had 100 of them so I went ahead and bought it online and then came down to pick it up,” Hatfield said.

People using kerosene heat are on the hunt for materials as well.

“We are thankful for the business though but it has been really hectic,” said Jill Oliver-Thornton at Oliver Fuels and Oils. She said the phones haven’t stopped ringing.

“Kerosene, non-ethanol gasoline and off-road diesel. The product availability has been tough. We had to go to Marietta today to get product,” she said.

For those lucky enough to have power there is the search for salt.

At Green’s Feed and Seed they are getting shipments in daily and selling out just as fast.

When it comes to finding salt it may be difficult to find the brand that you’re used to using. Many places are having to stock what they can find.

And with more snow coming people are looking for a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’m frustrated and you know. Like there is so much going on COVID and everything else. It is just like one more thing,” said Thompson.

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.