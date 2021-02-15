Winter weather puts Boyd County on Level 3 Snow Emergency

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Boyd County Kentucky is under a Level 3 Snow Emergency due to the current weather conditions in the county.

This afternoon, Eric Chaney, Boyd County Judge Executive, declared the snow emergency in consultation with the Boyd County Road Foreman, the Office of Emergency Management and the Mayor of Ashland and Catlettsburg.

In a Level 3 Snow Emergency, all roadways are restricted to emergency personnel use only. Exceptions include essential workers traveling to work, delivery of medical supplies, access or delivery of medical treatment and nongovernmental snow removal operations. Essential travel only is advised and people are urged to contact their employers regarding work schedules.