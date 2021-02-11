Winter weather puts Greenup County in local state of emergency

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert W. Carpenter has declared a state of emergency for the county due to inclimate weather.

He says the current winter storm has caused significant damage to trees and electrical infrastructure, as well as causing dangerous travel conditions due to ice, snow and arctic temperatures.

Carpenter also closed the Greenup County Courthouse today with normal hours resuming Monday Feb. 15 at 9 a.m.

“… local government has the responsibility to protect the public health, safety and welfare, and to mitigate the effects of such events… ” Carpenter said in the declaration.

The local state of emergency states the county’s local Emergency Operations Plan is to be fully executed, and the Greenup County Emergency Management Director will work with city and county emergency responders as well as local government agencies to provide assistance where needed.

Greenup County’s announcement comes after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for the entire Bluegrass State earlier this morning.

According to Kentucky Power, ice up to half an inch thick in Greenup County caused widespread tree damage. In the southern part of the county, an entire area’s worth of trees were taken out and split by the heavy snow and ice that took place earlier today.

The weather made driving tough for motorists, and one trucker told StormTracker 13 Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater his advice for fellow drivers.

“Today, maybe just stay in and have some coffee and hot chocolate, would be a good idea,” Brian Johnson, a truck driver from Ashland, Kentucky said.

Kentucky Power says they have outside assistance working to fix downed lines, but says it’s going to take several days to restore power to everyone. As of 11 a.m., 24,000 people in Greenup, Boyd, Carter, Lawrence and Rowan counties were without power.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.