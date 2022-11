PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) –Winterfest at Market Square in bringing all sorts of winter wonderland fun to Portsmouth, Ohio.

Boneyfiddles Market Square has ice skating, millions of lights, places to shop for gifts, carriage rides and more. There’s even coffee and hot chocolate.

They are closed for Thanksgiving, but the fun is back on Thanksgiving.

You can find more information on the Friends of Portsmouth website.