Winter Wonderland shines for the Ashland community

ASHLAND Ky. (WOWK) – Let there be light! Central Park in Ashland, Kentucky lights up the night with their annual Winter Wonderland of Lights opening ceremony. The ceremony featured Christmas traditions like singing Christmas carols, dancing, and even a visit from ole saint nick.

The Winter Wonderland of Lights sparks joy into the heart of the Ashland community but for one man this means a whole lot more…

“Opening night is like Christmas eve, things are getting kicked off. We’ve worked from ninety-four degrees down to sixteen degrees since the first of October to get to tonight. So, you know, it’s a big deal for us,” said Marion Russell, Winter Wonderland of Lights chairman.

This year more than $28,000 went into new and old displays, and more than 850,000 lights shine all around Central Park with more being added every year.

“Me and my wife, we used to come and we would actually look at the lights whenever we were first dating, so I mean I feel like it’s pretty fit to bring our little girl here,” Anthony Cox commented as he was taking his daughter to see the lights.

Whether you’re driving or walking, the large displays are all around the park. The winter wonderland has been a tradition for the city of Ashland for over thirty years.

Marion Russell tells us “It’s very rewarding for me and all the committee members and you know all these kids have been calling me Santa and I say no, he works for me.”

The tradition keeps growing over the years. Residents tell us that the key is keeping the lights family-friendly and more importantly, kid-friendly.

Anthony Cox tells us, “I feel like as a community, I mean I feel like everybody gets out and they try to make it more kid-friendly and I feel like this year and in years past I feel like they try to get involved more with them, so I feel like that’s really good.”

The Winter Wonderland council invites everyone to come out to see the lights up until New Years Day when the displays will be taken down for the season.