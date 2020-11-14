Winterfest joins list of canceled 2020 events

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – With the current rise in COVID-19 cases in Ohio, the annual Winterfest celebration in Portsmouth, Ohio has unfortunately joined the 2020 list for canceled events.

Assistant director for the Friends of Portsmouth group Bryan Smith released a statement Friday saying “along with the City of Portsmouth health department, have jointly determined that with the current State of Ohio mandates, we cannot go forward with holding our month-long festivities.”

The decision was based around their ability to maintain the safety of volunteers, vendors, and attendees.

We also recognize the impact of canceling this event on the community and are actively working on ways to bring the ice rink at a later date when it has been deemed safe. Bryan Smith, Friends of Portsmouth Assistant director

Smith also wrote the event is made possible each year with the help from the community and several local sponsors.

In the past, Winterfest has brought with it national recognition, including being named the Hallmark Channel’s “2019 Hometown Christmas Town.”

The event would feature a temporary ice skating rink, food vendors, as well as a small holiday shopping area.

This has been a tough decision, and we are very appreciative of the kind words and support that we have received from so many! Bryan Smith, Friends of Portsmouth Assistant director

