Wiz Khalifa to hold one-night concert at Appalachian Power Park in July

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: WV Power)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Appalachian Power Park is holding a Wiz Khalifa concert for a one-night event with Bone Thugs N Harmony and Chevy Woods on Friday, July 9. 

The multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated recording artist is best known for his best hit songs such as “Black and Yellow” and “See You Again” off the “FURIOUS 7” soundtrack. He also won the award for “Best New Artist” at the 2011 BET Awards and “Top New Artist” at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. 

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 20. 

For tickets and more information, please call (304) 344-BATS or the WV Power’s official website.

