Woman accused of false abduction claim found not guilty

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A jury has found a woman charged with falsely accusing an Egyptian man of kidnapping in 2019 not guilty.
Santana Adams was initially called a hero after claiming she had used a gun to stop the attempted kidnapping of her child, however, after mall surveillance video didn’t support the tale, Adams then began changing her story under additional questioning. She was arrested in April 2019 and charged with falsely reporting an emergency incident.
After being rescheduled multiple times, the trial for Adams begain Friday, March 12.
Abduction charges were later dropped against the man, a 54-year-old engineer who was in the area for work.