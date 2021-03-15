Woman accused of false abduction claim found not guilty

FILE – In a Friday, April 5, 2019 file photo, Santana Renee Adams is arraigned on charges for falsely reporting an emergency incident at Cabell County Magistrate Court, in Huntington, W.Va. A court appearance has been delayed for Adams, charged with falsely reporting that an Egyptian man tried to kidnap her daughter from a shopping mall. Adams was scheduled to appear Monday, June 17, 2019 on the misdemeanor charge. She’s now set to appear in court on Sept. 26. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP, File)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A jury has found a woman charged with falsely accusing an Egyptian man of kidnapping in 2019 not guilty.

Santana Adams was initially called a hero after claiming she had used a gun to stop the attempted kidnapping of her child, however, after mall surveillance video didn’t support the tale, Adams then began changing her story under additional questioning. She was arrested in April 2019 and charged with falsely reporting an emergency incident.

After being rescheduled multiple times, the trial for Adams begain Friday, March 12.

Abduction charges were later dropped against the man, a 54-year-old engineer who was in the area for work.