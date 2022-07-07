CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The arraignment of a woman accused of setting a deadly fire has been continued.

Patricia Kay White was in court on Thursday, and her attorney requested that she undergo a psychological evaluation.

White allegedly set fire to a home in the Kanawha City area of Charleston in late January of 2022. 52-year-old Dennis Rutledge was upstairs in the home when the fire started, and he later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Video surveillance showed a person lean out the rear window of the first floor, retreat back inside the home and then exit through a back door. White was later located and detained at a bus stop nearby.

Dennis Rutledge’s wife spoke with us in Feb. giving her thoughts on the situation and explaining why her husband was in the abandoned home. She explained that they were separated when she decided to go through drug rehabilitation, but her husband refused treatment. Instead, he decided to take residence in the abandoned home with Patricia Kay White and David Sims, where he lost his life.

No new date has been set for White’s arraignment.