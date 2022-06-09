CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, a Mingo County woman pleaded guilty in court for falsely claiming to be her dead sister and illegally collecting her social security benefits.

Court documents and statements reveal that Diana Cisco, 69, of Delbarton, said she received Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits on behalf on her deceased sister. U.S. Attorney Thompson said Cisco admitted she knew this action was illegal and that she knew she was not entitled to the federal benefits.

From June 2016 to April 2020, Cisco allegedly received $46,356 in federal benefits that were not hers and converted the funds for personal use, according to U.S. Attorney Thompson.

Cisco also reportedly admitted to giving false information to SSA special agents in March 2022. U.S. Attorney Thompson reports that Cisco initially denied who she was, pretended to be her sister, and then told agents that “Diane Cisco would be in Columbus, Ohio, for at least one month.”

The agents discovered Cisco’s alleged lies by checking vehicle registration records and photos of Cisco and getting statements from people who had reportedly seen her recently. When Cisco was confronted again by law enforcement, she allegedly admitted she was lying.

Cisco faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $750,000 fine. She is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 1, 2022.

Agencies involved in this investigation include the SAA and the SAA Office of Inspector General.