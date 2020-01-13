Closings & Delays
Woman air-lifted to hospital in critical condition following Scioto County shooting

Local News

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – Deputies in Scioto County are investigating a shooting in Portsmouth.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of State Route 140 in Portsmouth.

Deputies, along with the Porter Township squad responded and found a woman in a bedroom with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Sarina Palacios, 32, of Portsmouth, was transported by air to Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, where she is i n critical condition.

Jason Toland, 39, of Portsmouth was arrested at the scene for an unrelated warrant.

The investigation continues to be investigated by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

