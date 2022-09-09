CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after allegedly starting a fire in a Charleston hotel.

According to a criminal complaint, Charleston Police detained a woman in the lobby of the Marriott Hotel on Lee St. The woman admitted to starting taking paper products and setting fire to them in the 8th-floor foyer of the hotel, the complaint said.

Other people were staying in the hotel at the time of the incident.

52-year-old Wendy Light, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson.