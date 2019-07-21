Woman arrested after infant left in hot car in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – An infant is reported to being in good condition after being left in a hot car in Kanawha County.

On Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., South Charleston Police were sent to the Walmart at the Southridge Center for a report of a newborn child in a vehicle with no adult.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 3 month old boy in a closed vehicle.

The infant was sweating profusely and his car seat was soaked in sweat.

Fire crews and medics arrived on scene and shortly thereafter medics advised that the infant needed to be transported to the hospital.

The vehicle was determined to be 129 degrees ten minutes after the infant had been removed from the vehicle.

Police arrested Monica Elizabeth Keaton, 35 of Charleston, for child neglect with significant risk of injury or death.

Child Protective Services was notified in reference to the incident and took the infant into the state’s custody.

Keaton is lodged in the South Central Regional Jail.