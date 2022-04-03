BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person was flown to the hospital after getting stabbed in Boone County on April 3.

The West Virginia State Police says the Madison Detachment was dispatched to the Jeffrey area of Boone County.

They say troopers found Carleen Ferrell, 45 of Jeffrey, was stabbed with a knife in the sternum. Ferrell was taken from the scene by Boone County EMS and then flown to a Charleston hospital for injuries sustained. There is no word on her condition.

The suspect, Amber Kinser, 40 of Danville, was found by troopers at a nearby residence. Kinser was taken into custody without incident.

Kinser was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding and was taken to Southwestern Regional Jail.