Woman arrested after stabbing on Charleston’s East Side

Chastanay Joseph, 22, of Charleston, is charged with Malicious Wounding on Saturday, March, 13, 2021. (Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One woman was arrested after an altercation turns into a stabbing that sent another woman to the hospital on Charleston’s East Side Saturday morning.

Charleston Police say Chastanay Joseph, 22, of Charleston, has been charged with malicious wounding after the incident on the 1600 block of Washington Street East.

The stabbing was reported approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, March 13, inside the 7-Eleven convenience store.

Police say the incident began with an argument inside the store involving multiple women. After the women left the store, the dispute turned physical in the parking lot. The women then returned inside, where the stabbing occurred.

According to CPD, Joseph is charged with Malicious Wounding after stabbing Trinita Cooper, 38, of Dunbar. Cooper was stabbed multiple times in the upper chest and severely injured.

Officials say Cooper was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police say Joseph had also received cuts to her hand during the incident and was treated at the scene before being taken into custody.

Joseph is presumed innocent until such time she is convicted in a court of law.

The investigation is on-going.