MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was arrested for allegedly chasing a man with a meat cleaver in Montgomery.

According to the Montgomery Police Department Chief Paris Workman, this happened around 6:30 a.m. on May 28.

Workman says 27-year-old Ericka Hobbs allegedly chased the man with a meat cleaver from 1st Avenue to the Montgomery Fire Department area on Jackson Street.

He says Hobbs threw the cleaver down the road and the man picked it up and put it in a box he had with him.

Hobbs is currently being charged with domestic battery and brandishing.

The West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority website says Hobbs is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $5,000, 10% cash bond.

This incident is under investigation.