KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman accused of defrauding organizations helping residents impacted by eastern Kanawha County flooding has been arrested in Jackson County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittany Hackney, 26, of Sissonville. She was arraigned in Jackson County and posted a $2,500 personal recognizance bond. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 5.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hackney is accused of lying to the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and the American Red Cross to receive $2,000 worth of goods and services from the organizations.

The sheriff’s office said the two organizations filed complaints that said they had helped a woman, who sought their assistance, claiming her home in the Cabin Creek area had been damaged in the August 2023 Kanawha County flooding.

The KCSO said that they learned “no structures existed at the address provided to relief organizations at the time of the flood” and Hackney had allegedly not suffered any damages from the flooding.

Hackney is being charged with obtaining money, property, and services under false pretenses.