Woman arrested for allegedly making threats toward sheriff’s office

Marsha Mash, 51, of Dundas, was arrested after allegedly making threats toward Vinton County Sheriff’s Office and a citizen during a recorded phone conversation. Nov. 3, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Vinton County Sheriff’s Office)

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman was arrested after allegedly making threats toward Vinton County Sheriff’s Office and a citizen during a recorded phone conversation.

Vinton County Sheriff’s Office detective says Marsha Mash, 51, of Dundas was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 3 due to a phone conversation with her husband, who is an inmate at the South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail in which she threatened to “gut” a citizen, shoot a Sheriff’s Office employee and burn the Sheriff’s Office to the ground.

Law enforcement officials say the alleged threats were made due to a search warrant and arrest made last week at Mash’s residence. Officers obtained a no bond arrest warrant for Mash’s arrest by the Vinton County Court.

Vinton County Sheriff Office officials say Mash is charged with Making Terroristic Threats, a Felony of the 3rd degree and taken to South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail. A bond hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 5.

