Woman arrested for child endangerment after naked children found covered in blood

Mary Beth Carver, 39, of Lucasville, Carver has been charged with one count of child endangering a felony of the 3rd degree. aug 18, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman is facing a charge for child endangerment in Scioto County.

Mary Beth Carver, 39, of Lucasville, Carver has been charged with one count of child endangering a felony of the 3rd degree after deputies say they received a 911 call Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, from a man on Greenbriar Road saying a woman was bleeding after allegedly busting his window out of his house. Deputies say the caller said the woman left walking down the road with three small children.

After the initial call, a second 911 call reported a woman and three naked children were standing in the caller’s yard and that they were all covered in blood. Deputies and an ambulance were dispatched to the location. According to deputies, the woman was “very combative” and “appeared to be under the influence of drugs” while being treated.

The sheriff’s office says deputies also found three small children who appeared to be under four-years-old covered in blood with no clothes on. They say they also found a small infant unresponsive lying in a ditch.

Carver also had an outstanding warrant issued from Pike County for child endangering. Carver appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday August 18 and is currently being held without bond.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini says the mother and two older children were taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center and the infant was flown to Cabell-Huntington hospital. The mother was later sent to Grant Medical Center where she was treated and released.

Deputies contacted a detective for further investigation.

According to Donini, the two older children were taken to Cabell-Huntington for observation and have been treated and released into the custody of Scioto County Children Services. The infant is currently still in the hospital.

Deputies and detectives say during the investigation, they learned the mother was allegedly seen with the infant in a chokehold before the infant became unresponsive.

After learning the mother was released from the hospital and possibly at a home in Chillicothe, deputies contacted the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, who then detained the suspect. She was transported to Scioto County and served a warrant for child endangering.

The investigation is ongoing and, according to the sheriff, could result in more charges being presented to the grand jury on a later date. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

