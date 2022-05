LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was arrested earlier today for embezzling close to $12,000 from Michelle’s Carry-Out in Micco.

Melinda Damron, of Switzer, is the woman arrested.

According to Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens, Damron embezzled the money from April 5 to May 1.

Clemens says she was released on a PR bond.