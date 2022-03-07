CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been arrested for a late Feb. two-vehicle crash that killed two people.

Edriene D. Sutton, 24 of Charleston, was arrested today, Mar. 7, 2022, after being released from CAMC General. Sutton is being charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death.

According to the Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Division Commander, on Feb. 26, 2022, at around 3 a.m., a two-vehicle crash happened just before the Leon Sullivan Exit on I-77 south.

They say that the driver, Sutton, of a Kia was taken to CAMC General for injuries resulting from the crash.

A passenger in the Kia, Brittany J. Weldon, 27 of Charleston, and the driver of a Volvo, Joshua D. Robinson, 37 of Charleston, were both pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Charleston Police Traffic Division.