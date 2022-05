CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested for arson on Wednesday.

40-year-old Crystal Gail Looney, of Dry Branch, was arrested for her involvement in a fire that happened on Feb. 18 at the Cabin Creek Health Clinic in Dawes.

She was charged with second-degree arson. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says that Looney set fire to a bathroom adjacent to the clinic building while the building was occupied.

Looney posted her $10,000 personal recognizance bond.