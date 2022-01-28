Woman arrested for Malden stabbing

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man on Thursday.

Kanawha County deputies say that they were dispatched to CAMC Memorial Hospital at around 7:40 on Thursday evening to speak to a male victim who had been stabbed in the upper right arm.

The victim told deputies that the stabbing happened in a home on the 100 block of Georges Drive in Malden.

38-year-old Jodi L. Ecklund was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. She was booked at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and then transported to the South Central Regional Jail where she awaits her arraignment.