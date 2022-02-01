Woman arrested in Elliot County drug bust

ELLIOT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A woman is in custody after a drug bust in Elliot County.

Authorities with the Elliot County Sheriff’s Office say that on Thursday, Jan. 27, two deputies made contact with a woman parked in a Dollar General parking lot in Sandy Hook, Kentucky. The deputies said that after further investigation they found what was believed to be “a large amount of Crystal-Methamphetamine” in her possession. The sheriff’s office later determined the woman had approximately 29.05 grams of suspected meth.

The sheriff’s office says while the woman was being arrested, she allegedly “attempted to flee from and became combative with law enforcement.” Deputies say the woman’s name “was not listed, due to confidentiality.”

After the woman was placed in custody, deputies said they found Oxycotin, an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia on her person.

Following the arrest, the sheriff’s office obtained two search warrants and executed searches at two separate locations with assistance from the Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. During the first search, authorities found two grams of suspected meth, 1.411 ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office says law enforcement found 2.58 grams of suspected meth, 12.58 grams of suspected amphetamine, eight tablets of Suboxone, one ounce of marijuana and a firearm during the second search.