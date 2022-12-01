NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is recovering and a woman is in custody after a stabbing in Nicholas County.

According to Nicholas County 911 dispatchers, authorities were called to Woodbine Road in Craigsville, West Virginia around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 regarding a stabbing.

Dispatchers say when authorities arrived, they found a woman had allegedly stabbed a man in the neck. According to dispatchers, the man was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition.

The woman was taken into custody. The suspect and victim’s names have not been released at this time. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, dispatchers say.