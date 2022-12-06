WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a drug bust in the Prichard area of Wayne County.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that the passenger of a vehicle pulled over by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit had a felony warrant from a previous drug investigation. The sheriff says authorities also found baggies of methamphetamine and Fentanyl in her purse.

Hunter Thompson was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and pseudoephedrine altered.