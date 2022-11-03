MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after allegedly dropping an infant while drunk at a home in Morgantown.

Bobby Gray

On Nov. 1, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were notified of a dispute taking place at a residence on Dorsey Avenue in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they spoke with an individual who stated that he and Bobby Gray, 34, of Morgantown, had gotten into an argument because Gray had allegedly dropped an 11-month-old girl while drinking, deputies said.

Deputies made contact with Gray and were able to determine she “was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage due to her difficulty standing as she swayed back and forth stumbling,” as well as having “an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her,” according to the complaint.

After voluntarily submitting to a breathalyzer test, Gray’s blood-alcohol level showed a 0.178, and Gray also allegedly “openly stated she had consumed marijuana,” deputies said.

The 11-month-old child was with Gray, and the infant was “dressed in a lightweight, short sleeve shirt with pants, no socks or shoes” … “causing exposure to the elements”; due to deputies’ fear Gray would once again drop the infant, CPS was contacted to take temporary custody, according to the complaint.

Gray has been charged with child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.