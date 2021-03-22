Woman charged after allegedly shooting at vehicle during argument

Alyson Gilley, 24, of Otway, Ohio is facing a Felonious Assault charge after allegedly shooting at another person’s vehicle during an argument. March 21, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman is being held on bond after allegedly shooting at another person’s vehicle during an argument.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says Alyson Gilley, 24, of Otway, Ohio was arrested after the 911 communications center received a call around 4:16 a.m. Sunday, March 21, about a private property crash at 772 and Big Bear Creek.

Thoroughman says while speaking with the victim and suspect, the responding deputy noticed multiple gunshots on both sides of the victim’s vehicle. The deputy learned the suspect allegedly shot multiple times at the vehicle during an argument and while fleeing, the victim struck another vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says Gilley was arrested without incident after the deputy recovered the weapon allegedly used in the incident. She is charged with one count of second-degree Felonious Assault. The Ohio State Highway Patrol also arrested the victim on charges unrelated to this alleged assault.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566.