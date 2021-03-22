Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Woman charged after allegedly shooting at vehicle during argument

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alyson Gilley, 24, of Otway, Ohio is facing a Felonious Assault charge after allegedly shooting at another person’s vehicle during an argument. March 21, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman is being held on bond after allegedly shooting at another person’s vehicle during an argument.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says Alyson Gilley, 24, of Otway, Ohio was arrested after the 911 communications center received a call around 4:16 a.m. Sunday, March 21, about a private property crash at 772 and Big Bear Creek.

Thoroughman says while speaking with the victim and suspect, the responding deputy noticed multiple gunshots on both sides of the victim’s vehicle. The deputy learned the suspect allegedly shot multiple times at the vehicle during an argument and while fleeing, the victim struck another vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says Gilley was arrested without incident after the deputy recovered the weapon allegedly used in the incident. She is charged with one count of second-degree Felonious Assault. The Ohio State Highway Patrol also arrested the victim on charges unrelated to this alleged assault.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS