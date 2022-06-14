CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The woman charged with providing a firearm to a felon in connection to a deadly shootout in Nicholas County appeared in federal court this morning.

Melanie Clodfelter waived her preliminary hearing and will remain in South Central jail without bond. United States Magistrate Judge Dwane Tinsley said Clodfelter should be moved to a drug treatment facility as soon as possible.

Clodfelter will remain detained, awaiting trial until a treatment facility is selected. The date of the trial is not set.

According to the criminal complaint, Clodfelter admitted to purchasing an assault rifle for Richie Holcomb, the man who allegedly shot and killed Nicholas County sheriff deputy Thomas Baker and wounded Corporal Joshua Ellison.

The shootout happened Friday, June 3, in the Birch River area when the two deputies, Baker and Ellison, were responding to a domestic disturbance.

Holcomb was killed in the shootout that also took the life of Sheriff deputy Thomas Baker and wounded Corporal Ellison.

Holcomb was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a felony committed in 2014 for unlawful wounding in Webster County. The criminal complaint said Clodfelter admitted to being aware of Holcomb’s previous conviction and that he was unable to buy a firearm himself.

