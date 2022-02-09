Woman charged in fatal 2014 crash enters Kennedy plea

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman involved in a fatal crash while under the influence with a child in the vehicle has entered a Kennedy plea.

According to the criminal complaint, Rachel Adkins was originally charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) while Causing Death, three counts of DUI Causing Bodily Injury and one count of DUI of Drugs with an Unemancipated Minor.

The charges have been dropped relating to the child and the injury of two others for the Kennedy plea for DUI while causing death.

David Sadler died as a result of the crash.

According to information gathered by 13 News Reporter Andie Bernhardt, a Kennedy plea means that they will likely have enough evidence to convict her, but she is avoiding admitting guilt.

From the criminal complaint, on Monday, Nov. 10, 2014, at around 11:20 a.m. in the 5300 block of Route 10, officers responded to a vehicle crash with injuries where they saw a white vehicle had crashed into a guardrail and a red Chevrolet Cavalier was in the middle of a resident’s lawn. Witnesses say they saw the white car hit the Cavalier head-on.

When asked about what happened, Adkins said, “I must have blacked out cause I don’t remember anything.” Officers say they asked for insurance but she did not have it for the white vehicle.

Adkins was seen sitting beside her child, who was 10-years-old at the time, outside of the vehicle being treated by EMS.

EMS also provided treatment to the three people in the Cavalier. They were later taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.

David Sadler, the driver of the Cavalier, was in critical condition and on life support with multiple broken bones on Nov. 10, 2014, at around 5 p.m. Officers received information that David Sadler had died on Nov. 21, 2014, at St. Mary’s Hospital as a result of the injuries sustained. The other two in the car both had broken bones and one had multiple lacerations to their body.

Adkins’ child was admitted to the PICU for observation at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

At the Cabell Huntington Hospital, Adkins was read her Miranda Rights in which she, “understood, signed and waived.”

Adkins voluntarily consented to a blood test and told officers that she had taken Neurotin and Ultram one hour before the crash and admitted to using Methamphetamine the night prior.

Officers say they received the blood test results on Feb. 10, 2015, which said that Adkins had tested positive for Gabapentin, Pseudoephedrine, Amphetamine, Methamphetamine, Tramadol and O-Desmethyltramadol.

Adkins’ sentencing will take place at the Cabell County Court on April 1, 2022, where she faces up to 10 years in prison.