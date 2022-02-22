CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run on I-64 last week.

According to documents from the Cabell County Magistrate Court, Kelsie Petticrew, 32, of Kenova, is accused of leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near the 20 mile-marker around 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Court documents say Petticrew’s vehicle allegedly hit a second vehicle and continued traveling toward Milton. Police said the victim called in the incident and continued to follow the suspect vehicle until law enforcement could make a traffic stop.

According to the Milton Police Department, when officers stopped the suspect vehicle and approached the driver, later identified as Petticrew, they said they smelled “a very strong odor of alcohol” coming from the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Milton Police say Petticrew was asked to complete field sobriety tests and allegedly failed all three. During the tests, one of the officers found an open beer container in the driver’s side door and found another unopened container on the floor of the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

Petticrew was arrested for DUI and taken to the Milton Police Department. Police say when they administered the intoximeter to Petticrew, she allegedly blew above a .2%.

Court documents say Petticrew allegedly admitted to drinking eight beers since 3 p.m. and that she had allegedly been drinking while driving in the vehicle.