MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One of two suspects accused of murder in Mason County, West Virginia has now been extradited to the Mountain State.

According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, Rikki Lynn Wise, 24, of Racine, Ohio, was taken to the Western Regional Jail on Tuesday, April 5, by West Virginia State Police. She is being held without bond pending her preliminary hearing, Gaskins says.

Wise is charged with 1st-degree murder in connection to the death of John Michael Gomez, 30, of Middleport, Ohio. His body was found in a ditch along 600 block of Carson Road near Mason, West Virginia.

Wise was arrested in Cleveland on Wednesday, March 23. Authorities say the second suspect in the investigation, Bobby Lee Woolford, 32, of Cleveland, Ohio is in custody in Cleveland on unrelated charges. He is still waiting extradition back to the Mountain State.