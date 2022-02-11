CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Buckhannon woman was charged with child abuse on Friday, according to Charleston Police.

Lt. Tony Hazelett held a press conference during which he announced that 29-year-old Ashten Teets, of Buckhannon, is being charged with child abuse causing injury to her one-month-old child.

Hazelett said that Teets was diagnosed with Munchausen syndrome by proxy. He said that she has been to numerous hospitals across the state, but the staff at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital became suspicious of Teets 24 hours after checking into the hospital. They placed video surveillance in the hospital room and captured abuse to the infant.

The infant does have injuries, but police say they aren’t life-threatening. Teets is being charged with child abuse causing harm. The infant is in CPS custody at this time.

Teets will be arraigned shortly.

