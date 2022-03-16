ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A woman is facing a charge of child neglect creating a risk of injury at a school.

According to a criminal complaint filed with the Kanawha County Magistrate Court, a teacher at Hayes Middle School called the St. Albans Police Department regarding a woman who was “possibly intoxicated” who was waiting to pick up a student and had another juvenile already in the vehicle.

Police say when the woman, identified as Cassandra Ferguson, 32, of St. Albans, pulled out of her parking spot, an officer initiated his lights and sirens, but she allegedly kept driving in the parking lot until another officer’s cruiser blocked her path.

The officer asked Ferguson if she had been drinking, which she allegedly denied. Police say the officer observed that she had “bloodshot watery eyes, a flushed red face, slurred speech and pinpoint pupils.” The officer also said he saw “multiple open alcoholic beverages” in the vehicle. Police also confirmed that a child was in the back seat on the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

According to the officer, when Ferguson got out of the vehicle, she was allegedly unsteady on her feet and grabbed a pillar for balance. Police administered a Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test that showed alleged impairment, the complaint states. Because of her alleged inability to stay steady on her feet, the tests to walk and turn or stand on one leg were not administered for her own safety, officers said.

Police arrested Ferguson and took her to the St. Albans Police Department. According to the court documents, Ferguson allegedly tried to bite one of the officers on the arm and, in a separate instance, allegedly kicked another officer in the leg.

The criminal complaint says Ferguson allegedly refused to provide her fingerprints or photograph and allegedly “defaced the booking ink pad.” Police say a secondary chemical breath test yielded a 0.265 result.