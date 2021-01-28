Woman, child killed in Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman and a child have died and another child was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Gallia County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 12:06 p.m. Jan. 28 on Bear Run Road near State Route 7. Police say a dump truck was traveling west on Bear Run Road when a pickup truck traveling east allegedly failed to yield half the road and struck the dump truck head on. According to the OSHP, the pickup truck then went over an embankment on the north side of the roadway.

Troopers say the driver of the pickup, identified as Betty D. Bates, and a 4-year-old child died as a result of the crash. A six-year-old child was flown to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The driver of the dump truck received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.