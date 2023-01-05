CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a stabbing on Bauer Avenue in Charleston, according to dispatchers.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 8 p.m.

They say no one is in custody at this time.

The Charleston Police Department says they are treating this as a homicide investigation

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston EMS and the Charleston Fire Department are on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.