CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a stabbing on Bauer Avenue in Charleston, according to dispatchers.
Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 8 p.m.
They say no one is in custody at this time.
The Charleston Police Department says they are treating this as a homicide investigation
The Charleston Police Department, Charleston EMS and the Charleston Fire Department are on the scene.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.