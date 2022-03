ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — One woman has been detained after a stabbing in the 500 block of John Street in St. Albans, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and dispatchers.

Metro 911 officials say that a call about a stabbing came in around 10 p.m.

They say one man has been taken to the hospital and there is no word on the extent of any injuries.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene and we will update this story when more information becomes available.